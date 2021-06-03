Name Change Token (NCT) Price Reaches $0.0373 on Major Exchanges

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $169,046.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Name Change Token has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00082700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00024357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $389.70 or 0.01009344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00052684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.75 or 0.09300326 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 41,452,333 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

