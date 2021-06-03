Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.730-0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE APTS traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,095. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $515.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.