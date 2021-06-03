Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to report earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.95). Cinemark posted earnings per share of ($1.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.42.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 199,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,269. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 4.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 7.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

