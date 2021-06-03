Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

NYSE SMAR traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,766. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $1,982,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,101. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

