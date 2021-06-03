Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.
NYSE SMAR traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,766. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 1.40.
In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $1,982,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,101. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
