Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.4% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $2,448,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $386.88. 11,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,884. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $382.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The company has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.44.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

