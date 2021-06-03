Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,525.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,726 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

