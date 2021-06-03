Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Semtech stock opened at $61.93 on Thursday. Semtech has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMTC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,726. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

