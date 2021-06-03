Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 28.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.5% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3,348.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Oracle by 997.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 48,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 44,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.62. 132,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,297,014. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $232.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $80.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

