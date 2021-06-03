Brokerages Expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Announce Earnings of $3.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.70. Westlake Chemical reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,690.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $8.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $10.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $8.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,589.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,064 shares of company stock valued at $5,944,262 in the last three months. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $153,283,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 1,062.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 352,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after purchasing an additional 321,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 264,150 shares during the last quarter. 26.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,460. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $105.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

