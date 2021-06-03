BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) & Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Head-To-Head Survey

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

BorgWarner pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Patrick Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. BorgWarner pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Patrick Industries pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BorgWarner has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Patrick Industries has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BorgWarner and Patrick Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BorgWarner $10.17 billion 1.27 $500.00 million $2.76 19.56 Patrick Industries $2.49 billion 0.80 $97.06 million $4.20 19.85

BorgWarner has higher revenue and earnings than Patrick Industries. BorgWarner is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patrick Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of BorgWarner shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Patrick Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of BorgWarner shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BorgWarner and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BorgWarner 3.67% 12.53% 5.43% Patrick Industries 4.49% 21.66% 7.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BorgWarner and Patrick Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BorgWarner 1 6 7 0 2.43 Patrick Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75

BorgWarner presently has a consensus price target of $48.43, suggesting a potential downside of 10.30%. Patrick Industries has a consensus price target of $84.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.64%. Given Patrick Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than BorgWarner.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats BorgWarner on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains. It also provides emissions systems, such as electric air pumps and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) modules, EGR coolers and valves, glow plugs, and instant starting systems; thermal systems products comprising viscous fan drives, polymer fans, coolant pumps, cabin heaters, battery heaters, and battery charging; and gasoline ignition technologies. The company's Drivetrain segment offers friction and mechanical products that include dual and friction clutch modules, friction and separator plates, transmission bands, torque converter and one-way clutches, and torsional vibration dampers. It also provides electro-hydraulic solenoids, transmission solenoid modules, and dual clutch control modules; rear-wheel drive/all-wheel drive (AWD) transfer case systems, front wheel drive-AWD coupling systems, and cross-axle coupling systems; starters, alternators, and hybrid electric motors; and motor controllers, battery chargers, and uninterrupted power source systems. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles, which comprise passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, including medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, such as agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. The company was formerly known as Borg-Warner Automotive, Inc. BorgWarner Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moulding; interior passage door; slide-out trim and fascia product; thermoformed shower surround; specialty bath and closet building product; treated, untreated, and laminated plywood; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum and plastic fuel tank; boat cover, tower, top, and frame; CNC molds and composite part; and slotwall panel and component. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panel, drywall and finishing product, electronic, audio system component, appliance, wiring product, electrical and plumbing product, cement siding product, raw and processed lumber, fiber reinforced polyester product, roofing, laminate and ceramic flooring product, shower door, furniture, fireplace and surround, interior and exterior lighting product, and other product. This segment also offers transportation and logistics service. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.