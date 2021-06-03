Comparing AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and AppYea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -1.97% -210.20% -14.09% AppYea N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RumbleON and AppYea, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 2 0 3.00 AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A

RumbleON currently has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.39%. Given RumbleON’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RumbleON is more favorable than AppYea.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RumbleON and AppYea’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $416.43 million 0.32 -$25.00 million ($9.48) -4.15 AppYea N/A N/A -$1.07 million N/A N/A

AppYea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RumbleON.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.9% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of AppYea shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

RumbleON has a beta of 2.95, suggesting that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppYea has a beta of 3.16, suggesting that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics and Transportation Service segment provides automotive transportation services primarily between dealerships and auctions. It operates a platform that facilitates the ability of all participants in the supply chain, including RumbleOn, other dealers, and consumers to buy-sell-trade-finance-transport pre-owned vehicles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

AppYea Company Profile

AppYea, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. It provides mobile applications for iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. The company's applications include Duck Quest and Ball Bearing Racer for kids, and Cheap RX. It also markets diagnostic testing services to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, long term care facilities, healthcare groups, and other healthcare providers; and provides advertisement services on the free versions of its mobile applications. AppYea, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

