Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Experian (LON:EXPN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 2,900 ($37.89). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,821.43 ($36.86).

EXPN traded down GBX 74 ($0.97) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,657 ($34.71). 1,228,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,651. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,671.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13.

In other news, insider Alison Brittain acquired 2,250 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, with a total value of £57,285 ($74,843.22).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

