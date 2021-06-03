Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,425 ($70.88) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,703.40 ($61.45).

LON:WIZZ traded down GBX 187 ($2.44) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,686 ($61.22). The company had a trading volume of 353,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,869. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,804.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a market capitalization of £4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95.

In other Wizz Air news, insider William Franke sold 5,905,389 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total value of £307,080,228 ($401,202,283.77).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

