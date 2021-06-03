Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) to Sell

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BTA. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of (BTA.L) to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of (BTA.L) to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 179 ($2.34).

