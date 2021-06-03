Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$48.00 at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.67.

TSE:LB traded down C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 186,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,080. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$25.74 and a 12 month high of C$45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 16.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.9100003 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

