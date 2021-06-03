Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,407 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

Shares of CVX opened at $107.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.