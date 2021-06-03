Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

OSH stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.77. 28,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,836. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion and a PE ratio of -0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

OSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.36.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $1,356,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,397,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,225,215.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 22,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,425,500.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,824,114.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,873,065 shares of company stock valued at $473,160,704 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

