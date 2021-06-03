PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.09 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.03) EPS.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.88. The company had a trading volume of 45,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. PVH has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $121.18.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PVH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $789,529.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

