Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Buys 6,541 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.7% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Visa were worth $28,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.01. 67,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,833,461. The company has a market capitalization of $446.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.84. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

