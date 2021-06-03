Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $26.82 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 5.3% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after acquiring an additional 965,165 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after acquiring an additional 482,250 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $366.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.