Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Buys 1,328 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 4.1% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 23,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 6,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

NYSE:MA opened at $366.85 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.