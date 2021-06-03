Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £101.56 ($132.68).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £104.60 ($136.66) to GBX 9,676 ($126.42) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

LON:JET traded up GBX 6.36 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 6,290.36 ($82.18). 86,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,365. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 5,964 ($77.92) and a one year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The firm has a market cap of £9.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,992.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

