Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Receives $40.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on NIU. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.29. 21,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,984. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.92 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,862,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,264,000 after acquiring an additional 974,939 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 287.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 696,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,530,000 after acquiring an additional 516,902 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 149,959 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 149,959 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 63,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

