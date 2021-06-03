DerivaDAO (DDX) Trading 20.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $70.03 million and approximately $88,915.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for about $2.68 or 0.00006940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00070353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.09 or 0.00328621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.00228552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.93 or 0.01186723 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,635.65 or 0.99905220 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00033767 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

