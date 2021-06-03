TPI Fund Managers Ltd Has $8.26 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,830 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608,841. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

