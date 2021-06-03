Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Takes $452,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after acquiring an additional 72,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,515,316,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK stock traded down $13.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $874.10. 4,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $822.95. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $515.72 and a 12 month high of $889.99. The company has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

