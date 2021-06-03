3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Decreased by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.63. The company had a trading volume of 44,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,385. The firm has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 52-week low of $148.80 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

