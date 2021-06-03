Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 281 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,767 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.6% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,938,003 shares of company stock valued at $591,503,977 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Shares of FB traded down $4.58 on Thursday, hitting $324.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,865,766. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.61. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $333.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

