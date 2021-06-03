Landaas & Co. WI ADV Purchases 98 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $384.12. 148,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,090,518. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $379.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.77 and a one year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

