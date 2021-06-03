Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.09 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of PRPL stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,124. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,747.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.89.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 68.88%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

