Innovative Portfolios LLC Acquires New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Innovative Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Accenture accounts for 0.0% of Innovative Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

ACN stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $278.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,319. The company has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.13. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $194.83 and a 12 month high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

