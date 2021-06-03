Keystone Financial Group Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 120,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $55.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,459,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $55.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $237.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.