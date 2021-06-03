Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 2.7% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,749,050,000 after acquiring an additional 110,617 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,319. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $194.83 and a 12-month high of $294.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

