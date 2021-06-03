FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.71. 35,123 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 32,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

About FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV)

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.