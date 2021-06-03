The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Price Target Raised to C$90.50

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities to C$90.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

TSE:DSG traded up C$4.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$75.46. 111,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,269. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.73. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of C$65.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$121.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$115.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.5387061 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

