Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target to C$4.00

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.42.

TSE:CJ traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,708. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$453.38 million and a P/E ratio of 5.98.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$66.07 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

