ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Stock Price Up 1.5%

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) shares were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 1,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 33,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

About ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

