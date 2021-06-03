Brokerages Expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Rollins reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 105.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 338.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 509.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROL traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. 33,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,304. Rollins has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

