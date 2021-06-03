Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.16. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.59. 4,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,975. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,180,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,946,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,947,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,214,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,542,000.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

