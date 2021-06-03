Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.16. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.59. 4,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,975. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,180,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,946,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,947,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,214,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,542,000.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

