Insider Buying: Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) CEO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) CEO Sean Brynjelsen bought 5,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ETON stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.25. 7,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,815. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 59,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.
