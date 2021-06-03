Insider Buying: Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) CEO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) CEO Sean Brynjelsen bought 5,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ETON stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.25. 7,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,815. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 59,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.