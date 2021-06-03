Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Insider Sells $382,585.00 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,623. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $803.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.76. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 46.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth about $26,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth about $22,725,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the first quarter worth about $36,515,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Citi Trends by 336.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 267,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the first quarter worth about $12,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

