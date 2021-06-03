Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CEO Sells $18,493,312.50 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WM stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $144.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,184,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,791 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,375,000 after purchasing an additional 820,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

