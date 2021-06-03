Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $273,503.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $446.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,083. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.19 and a fifty-two week high of $447.08.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

