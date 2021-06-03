Game Creek Capital LP Invests $213,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 41.2% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 120,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $133,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 8.7% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 53,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7,305.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 81,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 80,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.28. 818,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,226,438. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

