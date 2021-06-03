Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $178 million-$178 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.36 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

NASDAQ PRCH traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,629. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.17.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

