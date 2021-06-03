NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.NetApp also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.45-4.65 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,125. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.06. NetApp has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $80.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 220.25% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NetApp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Longbow Research raised NetApp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.37.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

