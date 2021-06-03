Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.93.

OR has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,421. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $740,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

