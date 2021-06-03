W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $7.27 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Booking by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $901,810,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Booking by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded down $42.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,275.46. 3,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $93.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,532.83 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,359.01.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

