Brokerages Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Target Price at $26.83

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 170,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,485,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78. The Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

