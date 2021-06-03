Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VTXPF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Victrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

VTXPF remained flat at $$32.95 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.29. Victrex has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

